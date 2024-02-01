Zuckerberg Apologizes To Parents

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg turns to address the audience during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, to discuss child safety. X CEO Linda Yaccarino watches at left. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized directly to the parents of children who were harmed by social media during a Senate hearing about online child safety Wednesday.

The moment occurred while Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri called on Zuckerberg to apologize to the families sitting directly behind him.

Zuckerberg then stood up, turned around, and addressed the parents and said in part “I’m sorry for everything you have all been through,” and added his company is working on “efforts to make sure no one has to go through the things your families have had to suffer.”