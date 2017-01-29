WEATHER RADAR
The Latest: UK Prime Minister ‘Does Not Agree’ With Order
(AP) – The Latest on U.S. President Donald Trump and his ban on refugees from Muslim-majority countries (all times local): 4 a.m. British Prime Minister Theresa May has criticized President Donald Trump’s order temporarily banning refugees from entering the United States. Her official spokesman said Sunday that May does “not agree” with Trump’s order and […]
Fashion Police: Cops Ease Rules On Tattoos, Turbans, Beards
(AP) – Police departments are relaxing traditional grooming standards and getting away from rules that used to require a uniformly clean-shaven, 1950s look. That’s because there’s a national hiring crisis and departments are seeking a more diverse applicant pool. That means more officers are on the job with tattoos inked on their forearms, beards on […]
The Latest: First Would-Be Migrants To US Grounded In Cairo
(AP) – The Latest on U.S. President Donald Trump and his ban on refugees from Muslim-majority countries (all times local): 3 p.m. Cairo airport officials say seven U.S.-bound migrants – six from Iraq and one from Yemen – have been prevented from boarding an EgyptAir flight to New York’s JFK airport. The officials said the […]