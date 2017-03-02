WEATHER RADAR 

LOCAL

LOCAL

Parole For Tejano Star Joe Lopez No Longer A Certainty

There will be a reconsideration of the decision last month to grant parole to former Tejano star Joe Lopez. The Texas Board of Pardons and Parole is rethinking its decision after hearing from the woman who claims she was raped by Lopez when she was 13. The Board had met last month and voted to […]

LOCAL

Border Leaders Pen Letter To Congress

LOCAL

2 Brownsville Men Sentenced In Bribery Scheme Involving Mexican Contracts

LOCAL

Jury Acquits Tony Yzaguirre On All Counts

LOCAL

Retail Gasoline Prices Across Texas Down 2 Cents This Week

LOCAL

Punishment Handed Down Against McAllen Man For Child Porn Sharing

TEXAS

TEXAS
TEXAS

Alpine Police Believe Remains Are Missing College Student

TEXAS
TEXAS

Texas Boy Lifts Toilet Lid, Finds Rattlesnake Hiding Inside

TEXAS
TEXAS

6 Kids Injured After SUV Crashes Into Texas Day Care Center

NATIONAL

NATIONAL

Woman Found Chained In Van Said Ex-Boyfriend Stalked Her

(AP) – Authorities say a Nevada woman found chained and handcuffed in a van stopped by police in New Mexico had been stalked and abducted by an ex-boyfriend. The Albuquerque Journal (https://goo.gl/frkHYo ) reports a New Mexico State Police affidavit says the 28-year-old woman told police 31-year-old Jack William Morgan said he was going to […]

NATIONAL

The Latest: US Entry Seems Smooth After Judge Blocks Ban

NATIONAL

2 Dead, 2 Injured After Van Soars Over Los Angeles Freeway

WORLD

WORLD

Australia’s Leader Says Trump Isn’t Chasing A Refugee Deal

(AP) – Australia’s prime minister has ruled out any deal to get the United States to honor an agreement to resettle hundreds of Muslim refugees that President Donald Trump has described as “dumb.” Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull dismissed a Nine Network television network journalist’s suggestion on Sunday that he should be offended that White House […]

WORLD

Leader Of Al-Qaida In Yemen Mocks Trump After Raid

WORLD

The Latest: Le Pen: Twin ‘Totalitarianisms’ Threaten France

