LOCAL
60 Year Sentence Handed Down In Houston Man’s Murder In Harlingen
A Primera man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the shooting death of a Houston man outside a Harlingen hotel. 33-year-old Gregorio Ramirez had been found guilty of murder in the death of 33-year-old Jose Casillas, who was shot and killed inside of a pickup truck outside the Best Western Hotel in […]
NATIONAL
Mom Accused In Teen’s Dismemberment Was Child Welfare Worker
(AP) – Authorities say a Pennsylvania woman charged with dismembering her adoptive daughter as part of a rape-murder fantasy previously worked as an adoption supervisor for a children’s welfare agency. The (Allentown) Morning Call reports (http://bit.ly/2jaiTiq ) that 41-year-old Sara Packer worked as a supervisor for the Northampton County Children and Youth department for adoptions. […]
WORLD
Mexico: Neither Submission Nor Confrontation With US
(AP) – Mexico’s new top diplomat says the country will not promote conflict or confrontation with the United States but also won’t be submissive. Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray didn’t mention the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald J. Trump in a speech Monday. But he did mention the “considerable challenge of U.S. political dynamics.” Trump […]