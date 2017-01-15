WEATHER RADAR 

CRIME SCENE SHOOTING
Homicide Investigators Probe Shooting Death Of Apparent Burglar

Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigators are working to confirm a homeowner’s story after a man was shot dead outside a rural Donna home. Deputies were called to the home on Ithaca Street north of Donna early Saturday morning where they found a man lying dead on a road in front of the home. The homeowner claims […]

auto deadly fatal crash-3
Harlingen Man Charged In Wreck That Killed Two Pharr Sisters

vip spa
Harlingen Police Say Spa Was A Front For Prostitution

city of brownsville
Brownsville To Mull Plastic Bag Ordinance Without An Environmental Fee

images6C8EALYI
Brownsville Won’t Fight State Lawsuit, Ends Plastic Bag Fee

rabies vaccine airdrop packets
Rabies Vaccine Airdrop Underway In The Rio Grande Valley

HANDCUFFS JAIL
Man Wanted For Milwaukee Slayings In July Arrested In Texas

SEVERE WEATHER GENERIC
Storm Damages More Than 30 Homes In Small Texas City

CRIME SHOOTING SCENE
Police Kill Man Who Fired Gun Outside Austin Church

GUANTANAMO BAY PRISONERS GEN SMALL
Oman Says It Accepts 10 Guantanamo Bay Inmates At US Request

(AP) – Oman says it’s accepted 10 inmates from the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay ahead of President Barack Obama leaving office. It’s part of Obama’s efforts to shrink the facility he promised to close. The sultanate of Oman, on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, previously accepted 10 Guantanamo prisoners from Yemen in […]

NATIONAL
Trump Fires Back At CIA Chief On Twitter
Trump Fires Back At CIA Chief On Twitter

HIDDEN FIGURES
‘Hidden Figures’ Keeps Orbit At Top; Affleck, Scorsese Flop

12919710_G
Police: 4 Killed In Shooting At Nightclub At Mexican Resort

(AP) – A Mexican police officer says a gunman has killed at least four people and wounded nine others at a nightclub in the Playa del Carmen resort. The officer who gave the information spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to give details about an ongoing investigation. He says that investigators were […]

MEXICAN TUNNELS MEXICO TUNNELS
Officials: Unfilled Border Tunnels In Mexico A Security Risk

FACEBOOK
Facebook Introduces Measures To Tackle Fake News In Germany

