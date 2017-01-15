WEATHER RADAR
Homicide Investigators Probe Shooting Death Of Apparent Burglar
Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigators are working to confirm a homeowner’s story after a man was shot dead outside a rural Donna home. Deputies were called to the home on Ithaca Street north of Donna early Saturday morning where they found a man lying dead on a road in front of the home. The homeowner claims […]
Oman Says It Accepts 10 Guantanamo Bay Inmates At US Request
(AP) – Oman says it’s accepted 10 inmates from the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay ahead of President Barack Obama leaving office. It’s part of Obama’s efforts to shrink the facility he promised to close. The sultanate of Oman, on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, previously accepted 10 Guantanamo prisoners from Yemen in […]
Police: 4 Killed In Shooting At Nightclub At Mexican Resort
(AP) – A Mexican police officer says a gunman has killed at least four people and wounded nine others at a nightclub in the Playa del Carmen resort. The officer who gave the information spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to give details about an ongoing investigation. He says that investigators were […]