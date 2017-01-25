WEATHER RADAR
LOCAL
Jury Picked For Yzaguirre Corruption Trial
A jury has been selected for the corruption trial of Cameron County Tax Assessor-Collector Tony Yzaguirre. Yzaguirre is standing trial on 23 counts of bribery, abuse of office, oppression, and engaging in organized crime. Prosecutors say he facilitated vehicle registrations in exchange for cash. Yzaguirre’s trial is getting underway just a little more than a […]
NATIONAL
Actress Mary Tyler Moore Is Dead At Age 80, Publicist Says
(AP) – Mary Tyler Moore, the star of two of TV’s best-loved sitcoms, has died. Her publicist, Mara Buxbaum, says Moore died with her husband and friends nearby. She was 80. Moore gained fame in the 1960s as Laura Petrie on “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” In the 1970s, she created one of TV’s first […]
WORLD
Bolt Loses 2008 Olympic Relay Gold In Teammate’s Doping Case
(AP) – Usain Bolt has been stripped of one of his nine Olympic gold medals in a doping case involving teammate Nesta Carter. The IOC says Carter tested positive for methylhexaneamine, a banned stimulant, in re-analysis of samples from the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Carter and Bolt were teammates on the winning 4×100-meter relay team. The […]