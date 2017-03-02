WEATHER RADAR
TRENDING
LOCAL
Parole For Tejano Star Joe Lopez No Longer A Certainty
There will be a reconsideration of the decision last month to grant parole to former Tejano star Joe Lopez. The Texas Board of Pardons and Parole is rethinking its decision after hearing from the woman who claims she was raped by Lopez when she was 13. The Board had met last month and voted to […]
NATIONAL
State Says Fewer Than 60,000 Visas Revoked Under Order
(AP) – The State Department says fewer than 60,000 foreigners from seven majority-Muslim countries had their visas provisionally canceled after President Donald Trump’s executive order blocked them from traveling to the U.S. That figure contradicts a Justice Department lawyer’s claim Friday during a hearing in Virginia about the ban. The lawyer in that case said […]
WORLD
Louvre Uses Special Rooms To Keep Visitors Safe
(AP) – When a man tried to attack soldiers at the Louvre Museum, the historical landmark went into effective lockdown, with no one allowed to leave and hundreds of tourists whisked to safety in special rooms. A Louvre spokeswoman said the visitors were taken to rooms in the vast museum – a medieval former royal […]