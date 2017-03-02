WEATHER RADAR
Parole For Tejano Star Joe Lopez No Longer A Certainty
There will be a reconsideration of the decision last month to grant parole to former Tejano star Joe Lopez. The Texas Board of Pardons and Parole is rethinking its decision after hearing from the woman who claims she was raped by Lopez when she was 13. The Board had met last month and voted to […]
NATIONAL
Woman Found Chained In Van Said Ex-Boyfriend Stalked Her
(AP) – Authorities say a Nevada woman found chained and handcuffed in a van stopped by police in New Mexico had been stalked and abducted by an ex-boyfriend. The Albuquerque Journal (https://goo.gl/frkHYo ) reports a New Mexico State Police affidavit says the 28-year-old woman told police 31-year-old Jack William Morgan said he was going to […]
WORLD
Australia’s Leader Says Trump Isn’t Chasing A Refugee Deal
(AP) – Australia’s prime minister has ruled out any deal to get the United States to honor an agreement to resettle hundreds of Muslim refugees that President Donald Trump has described as “dumb.” Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull dismissed a Nine Network television network journalist’s suggestion on Sunday that he should be offended that White House […]