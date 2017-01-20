WEATHER RADAR 

Longtime Valley Senator Named ‘Border Texan Of The Year’

Brownsville Senator Eddie Lucio has been named the 2017 Border Texan of the Year. Lucio becomes the 28th recipient of the honor, which is awarded to those who’ve contributed to the betterment of the Rio Grande Valley. Lucio was honored for his legislation that has helped improve the educational and health care landscape of the […]

Feds Nab Valley Woman In Medicaid Fraud Scheme

Mission Woman Struck By Van, Killed

Valley Congressman Vela, Gonzalez To Boycott Trump Inauguration

Sentences Of Four Starr County Brothers Among Those Commuted By President Obama

San Juan Fined For Illegal Trash Dumping

Teacher Admits Luring Immigrant Teachers For Kickbacks

Texas Judge Cited After Allegedly Making Obscene Gesture

2 Guards At Private Immigrant Detention Center Indicted

The Latest: New Estimate Pegs Women’s March At Half Million

(AP) – The Latest on the Women’s March on Washington and associated protests around the world (all times EST): 9:40 a.m. A city official in Washington says the turnout estimate for the Women’s March on the National Mall now stands at 500,000 people. That’s more than double the initial predictions. Kevin Donahue is Washington’s deputy […]

The Latest: George H.W. And Barbara Bush Improving

The Latest: Sentencing Reset For Alaska Strip Club Owner

16 Killed In Fiery Bus Crash On Italian Highway

(AP) – A bus carrying Hungarian school students home from a skiing trip to France slammed into a highway barrier in northern Italy and caught fire, killing at least 16 people, police said Saturday. Thirty-nine people survived, though some were seriously injured. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and it wasn’t clear why […]

4 More Survivors Pulled Out Of Italy’s Avalanche-Hit Hotel

Mexico Returns 91 Cubans Who Had Hoped To Reach US

