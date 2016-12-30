WEATHER RADAR 

Current Radar
Temperatures
Infrared
Current fronts

LOCAL

HIGH SPEED CHASE
LOCAL

Palmview Police Shoot, Wound Two Following High-Speed Chase

Fred Cruz
0
0

One man remains in critical condition after Palmview police opened fire on a car following a high-speed pursuit Thursday afternoon.  The chase began in south McAllen after officers responded to a report of several men with handguns in a white car near Idela Park.  But when police tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver […]

read more
medium
LOCAL

Escaped Inmate Killed In Shootout South Of San Antonio

Fred Cruz
0
0
accident146
LOCAL

Man Run Over In Rural Hidalgo County

Zack Cantu
0
0
fatal-crash
LOCAL

Authorities Explain Charges Against Weslaco Truck Driver In Traffic Deaths Of Willacy County Family

Zack Cantu
0
0
medium
LOCAL

Escaped Inmate Killed In Shootout South Of San Antonio

Zack Cantu
0
0
PRISON JAIL CELL
LOCAL

Inmate Found Dead at Lopez State Jail In Edinburg

Fred Cruz
0
0

TEXAS

images
TEXAS
TEXAS

Deaths Of 3 In Burned Houston House Double Murder-Suicide

150311103751-army-black-hawk-exlarge-169
TEXAS
TEXAS

Remaining Victim Of Texas Army Helicopter Crash Recovered

apple-1473507900
TEXAS
TEXAS

Texas Family Blame Apple’s FaceTime In Suit Over Fatal Crash

NATIONAL

tomas
NATIONAL

Mexican Man Charged With Rape Had 19 Deportations, Removals

Danny Castillon
0
0

(AP) – A Mexican man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl on a Greyhound bus that traveled through Kansas had been deported 10 times and voluntarily removed from the U.S. another nine times since 2003, records obtained by The Associated Press show. Three U.S. Republican senators – including Kansas’ Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts – […]

read more
d-trump_v-putin
NATIONAL

Trump’s Praise Of Putin Could Signal A New Day For US Policy

Danny Castillon
0
0
s036142303
NATIONAL

Michael Brown’s Family Fights Ferguson Push For His Records

Danny Castillon
0
0

WORLD

dc-cover-f9sf035iat9rniufad1sd5r5h6-20161230134735-medi
WORLD

Turkey detains 40 suspected IS militants in raids

Zack Cantu
0
0

(AP) – Turkey’s state-run news agency says police have detained some 40 suspected Islamic State group militants in raids in southern Turkey. Anadolu Agency says special forces police, backed by armored vehicles and a helicopter, conducted the raids in the city of Adana early today. Those detained are suspected of membership in the extremist group […]

read more
mideast_syria_rebel_s_bhan
WORLD

Cease-Fire Takes Effect In War-Ravaged Syria

Zack Cantu
0
0
static2-politico-com
TRENDING

Russia Considers Retaliating Against US

Zack Cantu
0
0
Close

Share this video