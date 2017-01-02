WEATHER RADAR 

LOCAL

Jail+Cell16
LOCAL

Fake Nurse Sentenced To Two Years In Prison

A San Benito man accused of impersonating a nurse will spend the next two years in prison. 36-year-old Juan Manuel Perez had pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated identity theft in November. Perez had been arrested three months before after an investigation found that he had a stolen LVN license number that belonged to […]

bank robbery bank vault
LOCAL

Local Bank Supervisor Admits To Million-Dollar Bank Theft

shooting-investigation
LOCAL

Judge Arraigns Palmview H-E-B Shooter On 5 Charges Including Murder

border wall in south texas in the rio grande valley
LOCAL

Hidalgo County Family Being Ordered To Give Up Land For Border Wall

SEXUAL ASSAULT-2
LOCAL

Hidalgo County D-A’s Office Partnering To Maintain Help For Rape Victims

joel luna border patrol agent headless body murder
LOCAL

Ex-Border Patrol Agent Acquitted Of Capital Murder, Younger Brother Convicted

TEXAS

SAN ANTONIO FOG RELATED WRECKS 02-01-17
TEXAS
TEXAS

More Than 20 Vehicles In Fog-Related Wrecks Near San Antonio

TEXAS
TEXAS

US Deports Colombian Wanted In Death Of Journalist

Shooting-News-Graphic
TEXAS
TEXAS

Police: Sheriff’s Deputy Killed His Son Then Himself

NATIONAL

NSA MICHAEL FYNN NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR
NATIONAL

National Security Adviser Puts Iran ‘on notice’

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s national security adviser says the administration is putting Iran “on notice” after it tested a ballistic missile. Michael Flynn told reporters Wednesday that the Trump administration “condemns such actions by Iran that undermine security, prosperity and stability throughout and beyond the Middle East that puts American lives at risk.”  He […]

EL CHAPO IN NEW YORK
NATIONAL

Mexican Drug Lord ‘El Chapo’ To Be In US Court, In Person

DAKOTA PIPLINE NORTH DAKOTA PIPLINE
NATIONAL

Army Begins Review Of Dakota Access Easement

WORLD

MEXICO
WORLD

Mexico’s Remittances Reach Almost $27 Billion

(AP) – The money sent home to Mexico by migrants living abroad rose to almost $27 billion in 2016, the highest on record.  Remittances rose 8.8 percent, from $24.78 billion in 2015 to 26.97 billion in 2016.  Mexico’s central bank said Wednesday almost all the money was sent to Mexico by electronic transfers. About $600 […]

THE VATICAN
WORLD

Vatican Expands Criticism Of Trump’s Travel Ban

920×920 (5)
WORLD

UK Lawmakers Voting On Bill To Trigger EU Exit Talks

