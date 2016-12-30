WEATHER RADAR
Palmview Police Shoot, Wound Two Following High-Speed Chase
One man remains in critical condition after Palmview police opened fire on a car following a high-speed pursuit Thursday afternoon. The chase began in south McAllen after officers responded to a report of several men with handguns in a white car near Idela Park. But when police tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver […]
Mexican Man Charged With Rape Had 19 Deportations, Removals
(AP) – A Mexican man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl on a Greyhound bus that traveled through Kansas had been deported 10 times and voluntarily removed from the U.S. another nine times since 2003, records obtained by The Associated Press show. Three U.S. Republican senators – including Kansas’ Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts – […]
Turkey detains 40 suspected IS militants in raids
(AP) – Turkey’s state-run news agency says police have detained some 40 suspected Islamic State group militants in raids in southern Turkey. Anadolu Agency says special forces police, backed by armored vehicles and a helicopter, conducted the raids in the city of Adana early today. Those detained are suspected of membership in the extremist group […]