LOCAL
Fake Nurse Sentenced To Two Years In Prison
A San Benito man accused of impersonating a nurse will spend the next two years in prison. 36-year-old Juan Manuel Perez had pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated identity theft in November. Perez had been arrested three months before after an investigation found that he had a stolen LVN license number that belonged to […]
NATIONAL
National Security Adviser Puts Iran ‘on notice’
(AP) – President Donald Trump’s national security adviser says the administration is putting Iran “on notice” after it tested a ballistic missile. Michael Flynn told reporters Wednesday that the Trump administration “condemns such actions by Iran that undermine security, prosperity and stability throughout and beyond the Middle East that puts American lives at risk.” He […]
WORLD
Mexico’s Remittances Reach Almost $27 Billion
(AP) – The money sent home to Mexico by migrants living abroad rose to almost $27 billion in 2016, the highest on record. Remittances rose 8.8 percent, from $24.78 billion in 2015 to 26.97 billion in 2016. Mexico’s central bank said Wednesday almost all the money was sent to Mexico by electronic transfers. About $600 […]