Monday-Friday

TIMESPROGRAMS
12am-4amCoast to Coast Am With George Noory
4am-5amFirst Light
5am-6amThis Morning with Gordon Deal
6am-9amThe Valley’s Morning News With Sergio Sanchez and Tim Sullivan
9am-11amThe Wall with Sergio Sanchez
11am-2pmThe Rush Limbaugh Show
2pm-4pmThe Dana Show
4pm-6pmThe Drive Home
6pm-9pmThe Chad Benson Show
9pm-12amGround Zero With Clyde Lewis

Saturday

TIMESPROGRAMS
12am-4amCoast to Coast AM
4am-5amThis Weekend with Gordon Deal
5am-7amTSN Fishing and Hunting Show
7am-9amAgronomically Speaking with Barbara Storz
9am-10amSaturday Open Phones with Sergio Sanchez
10am-11amBest of The Valley’s Morning News
11am-12pmFat Guys at the Movies with Kevin Carr
12pm-1pmThe Drive Home in Review
1pm-2pmTexas Road Trippin
2pm-5pmThe Kim Komando Show
5pm-7pmFrontlines of Freedom
7pm-9pmThe Dave Ramsey Show
9pm-12amCoast To Coast with Art Bell

Sunday

TIMESPROGRAMS
12:00am-7:30am Coast To Coast AM
7:30am-8:00amValley Matters
8:00am-8:30amChristian Crusaders
8:30am-9:00amGrace Bible Church
9:00am-9:30amInfomercial
9:30am-10:00amThe Lutheran Hour
10:00am-10:30amInfomercial
10:30am-11:00amInfomercial
11:00am-12:00pmFox News Sunday
12:00pm-3:00pm Rush Limbaugh Weekend Review
3:00pm-6:00pmMoney Talk with Bob Brinker
6:00pm-9:00pmWatch Dog on Wall Street
9:00pm-12:00am Coast To Coast AM
