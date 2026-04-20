HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — An overturned ship found near the U.S. territory of Saipan after a typhoon hit is the vessel that went missing with six people on board, the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday.

The Coast Guard said it was still searching for the six. It said the overturned boat was first spotted Saturday. Debris included a partially submerged life raft that was partly inflated. It was seen 95 nautical miles (175 kilometers) northeast of the vessel, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew with the U.S. Air Force 31st Rescue Squadron confirmed the identity of the vessel as the cargo ship Mariana on Sunday night, the Coast Guard said. The plane deployed rescuers, divers and boats.

“If divers locate a viable access point, the team may employ an underwater remotely operated drone to further investigate the vessel,” the release said.

Coast Guard air crews continued to search for the six in the vicinity of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. So far, the guard and partnering agencies from Guam, Japan and New Zealand have covered over 75,000 square nautical miles (257,242 square kilometers), the release said.

The Mariana, a 145-foot (44-meter) dry cargo vessel registered in the U.S., suffered engine failure Wednesday as a massive typhoon bore down on Saipan and nearby islands with fierce winds and relentless rain.

After the crew reported that the boat had lost its starboard engine and needed assistance, the Coast Guard set up a one-hour communication schedule with the vessel.

But contact was lost Thursday. A HC-130 plane launched that morning to conduct a search, but it returned to Guam due to heavy winds.

The Mariana’s last known position had been about 140 miles (225 kilometers) north-northwest of Saipan, which is about 3,800 miles (6,115 kilometers) west of Hawaii.

Typhoon Sinlaku triggered floods, tore off roofs and overturned cars on Saipan. Officials said the storm’s large size meant that the island endured roughly 48 hours of fierce winds, which delayed responders’ ability to assess damage and help communities.