Governor Greg Abbott is announcing the deaths of at least two people in the Hill Country flooding as of Thursday night.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office says the Guadalupe River destroyed a mobile home in Kerrville in the early morning and killed the resident. An elderly man in Uvalde County died after floodwaters swept his car away as he tried to cross a roadway.

Abbott says life-threatening floods are still the biggest threat through this morning, as flood watches remain in effect for 59 counties.