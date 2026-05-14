A violent crime task force that focuses on repeat offenders, set up last year in Houston, will expand its activities to other cities in Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to expand the task force to San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas-Fort Worth.

Abbott said the unit will work with local and federal partners to find and arrest violent repeat offenders. The governor says the Houston operation has led to the arrests of more than 700 repeat offenders and more than 300 drug and weapon seizures.