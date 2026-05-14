U.S. Senator Ted Cruz says the recent Artemis 2 mission shows that “America is once again pushing the boundaries of what is possible.”

The Texas Republican is the chair of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee. The astronauts of last month’s Artemis 2 moon mission were greeted as heroes on Tuesday as they met with Cruz and other committee members.

During their ten-day trip around the moon, the crew surpassed the record set by Apollo 13 for the farthest distance traveled in space.