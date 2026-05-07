The acting director of the CDC says the risk of hantavirus is very low for the American public. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya addressed the risk level in a statement on Wednesday as officials handle an outbreak of the disease on a cruise ship headed to Europe. Three people on board the MV Hondius ship have already died from suspected hantavirus infection, and the World Health Organization evacuated three people from the ship Wednesday morning.

The CDC also said in a separate statement that the State Department is “leading a coordinated, whole-of-government response including direct contact with passengers, diplomatic coordination, and engagement with domestic and international health authorities.”