(Des Moines, IA) — U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is generating buzz about a possible 2028 presidential bid after turning up in Iowa on Friday.

The Texas Republican told an audience of conservative Christians that the GOP is scoring great wins in President Donald Trump’s second term.

Cruz referred to the low numbers of illegal crossings at the southern border and a federal court’s ruling on Friday that bans mailing abortion pills to patients.

The Iowa caucuses are the nation’s first presidential nominating contests, though Cruz didn’t mention running in 2028.