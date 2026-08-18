Strict abortion laws in states like Texas are pushing hospitals to build new legal protections for doctors.

A Duke University study released this week finds some hospitals are hiring criminal defense lawyers and adding job protections for physicians. Researchers found some hospitals even use 24 hour review panels or require two-doctor sign offs before medically necessary abortions.

The concern is especially current in Texas, where a woman filed a federal complaint in June claiming two Austin hospitals delayed miscarriage care over fears of violating state law.

Texas bans nearly all abortions, with narrow exceptions for serious medical emergencies.