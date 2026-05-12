Despite rising gas prices, Memorial Day travel is forecast to set a new record this year. Triple-A projects 45 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between May 21st and the 25th for the Memorial Day holiday. Most of those, an estimated 39-point-one million, are expected to drive to their destinations.

As it stands now, Triple-A puts the nationwide average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas at four-dollars and 50-cents – up from three-17 per gallon around the same time last year.