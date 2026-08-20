The FBI says a female ISIS supporter was planning to attack New York’s capitol building in Albany.

FBI special Agent Craig Tremaroli says 35-year-old Jessica Bowie wanted to blow up the capitol and kill lawmakers working inside the building. She also allegedly discussed her plans with FBI informants and spent weeks surveilling the state capitol.

Tremaroli said she also praised the September 11th attacks, and was planning future terrorists acts. She was arrested and charged for attempting to provide material support to ISIS. The FBI called her attempts an attack on democracy.