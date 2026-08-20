Tens of thousands of Indiana residents who lost power during last week’s deadly windstorm still have no electricity. Over 300-thousand homes lost power during the severe weather earlier this month, and about 22-thousand customers in Gary alone are still without power.

The Northern Indiana Public Service Company said Wednesday that crews in the city are working around the clock to restore power, but that roads in some neighborhoods are still lined with debris, hindering restoration efforts. The utility says it could take until next Tuesday to restore power in some neighborhoods.