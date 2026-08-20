Testimony resumes today in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial. Jurors were dismissed early on Wednesday after the Massachusetts judge said there was an “unforseen circumstance” he had to deal with, and would not discuss.

Before court was dismissed, Clancy’s psychiatrist took the witness stand and said Clancy has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, misses her children everyday and remains a suicide risk.

Clancy is pleading not guilty to strangling her three young children in 2023, claiming she had postpartum psychosis.