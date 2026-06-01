A 2023 Texas immigration law can now take effect after a federal appeals court on Friday removed a lower court’s block of certain provisions.

The law empowers state police to arrest and deport people suspected of having crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally. Civil rights groups had sued, claiming parts of Senate Bill 4 are unconstitutional.

The lower court issued an injunction in mid-May that blocked most of the law the day before it was would have taken effect.

Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office appealed, and the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling that clears the law to take effect in its entirety.