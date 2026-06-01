Texas Democratic Party Chair Kendall Scudder say members of his party in the state House should withdraw their support for Republican Speaker Dustin Burrows.

Burrows won the speakership in last year’s legislative session mostly as a result of Democratic support. He then presided over a session that passed school vouchers, the “bathroom bill,” and other conservative measures. Scudder says Burrows betrayed the bipartisan coalition that supported him, so no Democrat should vote for him in next year’s legislative session.