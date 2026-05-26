Over 60-million people in the South and parts of Texas will be under the threat of flash flooding this week. It comes after the region was hit with heavy rain over the Memorial Day weekend.

Flash flooding had been reported in North Carolina earlier today and one person was killed due to floods in Mississippi. This week, a number of storm systems will hit the south with a risk of flash floods present from New Orleans to southern Virginia through tomorrow morning.

Another system traveling to the southern Plains will impact parts of North and Central Texas today as well.