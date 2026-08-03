This still image captured from video by a witness shows the scene of a shooting that started at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026 in Twin Falls, Idaho. (Kevin Bell Jr. via AP)

This still image captured from video by a witness shows the scene of a shooting that started at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026 in Twin Falls, Idaho. (Kevin Bell Jr. via AP)

Idaho police say an armed good Samaritan and an off-duty state trooper likely saved lives during a deadly fast food restaurant shooting on Saturday.

The bystander and the trooper both opened fire on the suspect at the In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, helping drive him away from the scene. That’s where the shooter, ID’d as Chad Williams, used an AR-15-style rifle to kill three and wound seven before apparently turning the gun on himself.

Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said that the two armed men prevented further casualties by getting the shooter away from the restaurant and giving people time to escape.