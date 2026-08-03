Structures along W. Tiffany Ave. are burned to the ground after a wildfire, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Structures along W. Tiffany Ave. are burned to the ground after a wildfire, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Fire officials in Spokane County in eastern Washington state say unauthorized drones are disrupting fire suppression efforts. They have recorded 26 drone incursions over active mitigation operations.

As of Monday morning, the fires have burned more than seven thousand acres at zero percent containment. Two drone operators have been identified and given citations so far.

Fire officials note that when drone activity is detected, helicopters and air tankers are usually grounded until the airspace is clear and no drone photo or video is worth delaying firefighting operations.