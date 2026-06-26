A UN plan to escort cargo ships through the Strait of Hormuz is on hold after a vessel was attacked by Iran.

The Singapore-flagged container ship was struck Thursday as it was passing through the strait near the coast of Oman. No injuries were reported. Over eleven-thousand sailors are reportedly stranded in the critical waterway because of the U.S. war with Iran.

Last week both countries agreed to a 14-point “memorandum of understanding” that called for Iran to use its “best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels” through the strait.