The White House is hailing two major Supreme Court decisions as a “tremendous win.” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson praised the outcome of Thursday’s rulings in statements to The Hill.

The conservative court on Thursday allowed the Trump administration to cut off temporary legal protections for thousands of Haitians and Syrians, and cleared a path for the administration to revive an Obama-era policy called “metering,” which gives border officials the authority to turn away migrants before they enter the country.