JD Vance says Sean “Diddy” Combs is not a Christian. The Vice President made the comment Thursday while promoting his new book “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith,” which has a chapter named after a hit song from the 90s featuring the famous rapper.

Vance joked about being a millennial when he was asked about the title, and added, “we found out in the last couple of years” that Combs “is very much not a Christian.” Combs was convicted last year on prostitution-related charges. He referred to himself as a Christian in a letter to the judge before sentencing.