ROME (AP) — Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said he told U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday that Europe needs the United States, and vice versa, as America’s top diplomat wrapped up two days of fence-mending talks in Italy and the Vatican following weeks of tensions over the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran.

Tajani reaffirmed strong trans-Atlantic ties and said he hoped “tensions have been calmed” with Rubio’s visit. He said the two discussed the Iran war and spillover into Lebanon, as well as the situation in Venezuela and Cuba. The U.S. secretary of state also met Friday with Premier Giorgia Meloni.

“I believe things can go in the right direction,” Tajani said. “I am convinced Europe needs America — Italy needs America — and the United States also needs Europe and Italy.”

President Donald Trump’s tariffs, his complaints about Europe’s unwillingness to help the U.S. with the Iran war and his attacks on Pope Leo XIV have fueled weeks of sharp disagreements over trade and defense cooperation between the two traditionally strong allies.

Tajani reaffirmed Friday that Italy stood ready to send in its navy to help demine the Strait of Hormuz once a permanent ceasefire is reached with Iran, and to maintain its already strong presence in Lebanon with the U.N. peacekeeping mission. He said he told Rubio that Italy considers the presence of U.S. troops in Europe to reinforce NATO important, a reference to Trump’s threats to pull back America’s troops.

The State Department, for its part, said Rubio raised efforts to “promote freedom of navigation and maritime security,” as well as a need for an end to the war in Ukraine, and for Western nations to protect their economic interests.

Trump has criticized both the pope and Italy’s government for opposing the Iran war. Meloni has called the U.S.-Israeli bombing “illegal” and rebuked Trump’s remarks about the pontiff as “unacceptable.”

Trump has responded by accusing Meloni of lacking courage and being “negative” on helping the U.S. with the war. Meloni had long been seen as one of Trump’s top allies in Europe, but Trump has openly said their relationship has cooled.

Italy remains firmly opposed to Iran war

The U.S. has announced a decision to pull 5,000 military personnel from Germany and Trump has threatened to withdraw more troops from Italy and Spain over their stance on the war.

Italy, a key logistics hub for U.S. and allied operations in the Mediterranean, the Middle East and North Africa, could see its role affected if troop levels are reduced, raising concerns about NATO’s posture in southern Europe.

Defense cooperation was already tested in late March, when Italy declined to allow U.S. bombers bound for the Middle East to land at Sigonella base in Sicily without parliamentary approval.

Italy’s Constitution and treaties lay out the precise ways in which the bases can be used: They allow logistics and training operations within a NATO framework, but generally exclude direct offensive operations, such as bombing, unless specifically authorized.

Meloni and Tajani have repeatedly said Italy doesn’t want to participate in the Iran conflict, and that if the U.S. seeks permission to use Italian bases for offensive purposes, any decision must be approved by Parliament, where opposition to the war is strong.

At stake for Rome are both its security partnership with Washington and the economic impact of the war. Meloni has warned the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is driving up energy costs and squeezing household purchasing power, while potential U.S. tariff threats have raised concerns for Italy’s export-driven economy.

Meloni is reeling from a referendum defeat in March and facing domestic opposition to the war, complicating her position.

Since taking office in 2022, Meloni has sought to cast herself as a reliable U.S. ally and a bridge between Washington and Europe, but disputes over Iran and trade — and her recent political setback — have exposed the limits of the role.

An attempt to de-escalate at the Vatican

At the Vatican, Rubio held a 2½-hour visit Thursday that included meetings with Leo and Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, discussing “efforts to achieve a durable peace in the Middle East” and other issues of mutual interest, according to the U.S. State Department.

Both sides stressed that Rubio’s meetings with Leo and the Vatican’s top diplomat underscored strong bilateral ties.

U.S. officials said the discussions highlighted “the strong relationship between the United States and the Holy See” and a shared commitment to promoting peace and human dignity.