President Trump is calling recent U.S. attacks on Iran a “love tap.” The U.S. Central Command says it conducted “self-defense” strikes against Iranian targets on Thursday after Iran fired at U.S. destroyers in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump downplayed the exchange when asked about it by a reporter, saying it was “just a love tap,” and claimed the ceasefire between Iran and the U.S. was still in effect.

Later in the day, Trump said a peace deal with Iran “might not happen, but it could happen any day.” He added, “I believe they want the deal more than I do.”