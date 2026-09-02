(Washington, DC) — U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett says she’s focusing on down-ballot Democratic nominees instead of James Talarico’s run for the U.S. Senate. The second-term congresswoman lost the Senate Democratic primary to Talarico in the spring.

Since that time, she’s refused to campaign with him, and she says black voters in Texas aren’t excited about voting for him. Crockett says she’ll soon announce her endorsements for four state House candidates and three nominees for county judge.