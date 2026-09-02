Tarrant County is reducing the number of polling sites for the November elections. County commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday to approve a list of 92 fewer voting sites than the 2022 midterms.

The vote came at the end of a meeting that lasted over eight hours, featuring testimony from more than 100 speakers, mostly opposed to the site cuts.

Voting rights advocates rallied outside the county courthouse on Tuesday morning. The adopted list includes 224 sites for Election Day and 47 sites for early voting.