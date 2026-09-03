(Silver Spring, MD) — A federal judge is blocking President Trump’s second attempt to restrict birthright citizenship.

Last month, Trump signed an executive order prohibiting citizenship to babies born in the U.S. to noncitizens. It was his second executive order to end birthright citizenship, after the first one was shot down by the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, a district judge in Maryland ruled that “No presidential executive order can undo what the Supreme Court has done.” She also criticized Trump for trying “to upend our country’s longstanding tradition of birthright citizenship,” a right enshrined in the Fourteenth Amendment.