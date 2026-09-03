(Washington, DC) — The Trump administration is threatening to end its support of the Smithsonian.

The Smithsonian’s governing board says it has received a letter by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and the White House Domestic Policy Council stating that federal agencies “cannot in good conscience continue to support the Smithsonian” under its current leadership, and claims it may have violated anti-discrimination laws through it’s diversity practices.

The Smithsonian is considered the premiere exhibition site for U.S. history and culture, and has been accused by the Trump administration of “thinly veiled anti-Americanism.”