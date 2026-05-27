The long career of U.S. Representative Al Green of Houston is apparently coming to an end. U.S. Representative Christian Menefee defeated Green in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for the state’s new 18th Congressional District. It was a rare battle of two incumbents that came about when the recent redistricting eliminated Green’s 9th District, which he has represented since 2005.

Green is an outspoken critic of President Trump. Menefee will face GOP nominee Ronald Dwayne Whitfield in November’s election in the deep-blue district.