Damage in the aftermath of flash floods in Devighat in the Nuwakot district in Nepal, Thursday, Aug 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Damage in the aftermath of flash floods in Devighat in the Nuwakot district in Nepal, Thursday, Aug 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Rescuers are scrambling to find survivors after devastating flash floods hit the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday.

Officials say at least 332 people have died, while around one-thousand are missing, with the majority being foreign citizens. The flood happened when a wall of water exploded through a mountain valley in the border region, ravaging bridges, roads and buildings.

Nepal’s disaster officials now believe “glacial collapse and debris flow” was the cause rather than an earthquake, and there are concerns about potential second and third waves caused by debris in rivers.