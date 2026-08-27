A new pill’s been approved that nearly doubles the survival rates of patients dealing with pancreatic cancer. The FDA on Wednesday approved a new pill from Revolution Medicine called Rasonque, which is taken once daily and inhibits a form of protein that makes tumors grow.

The FDA says the pill is a treatment option for patients with advanced pancreatic cancer, which is one of the most deadly forms of cancer. In a late-stage clinical trial, patients who took the pill on average lived twice as long as those who got chemotherapy.