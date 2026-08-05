Four professors and a national faculty group are suing the Texas A-and-M University System over restrictions on classroom instruction involving race, gender, and sexuality.

The lawsuit challenges a policy that prohibits faculty from advocating what the university defines as race or gender ideology, as well as topics related to gender identity or sexual orientation. The plaintiffs are asking a judge to declare the policy unconstitutional and restore courses canceled under the policy.

A Texas A-and-M spokesperson has since said the university system believes the lawsuit is without merit and will vigorously defend its policies.