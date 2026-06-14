(AP) — Protesters in Geneva clashed with police, set a car on fire and smashed the windows of a bank on Sunday to show their discontent with the G7 group of rich countries on the eve of a summit in nearby France to be attended by U.S. President Donald Trump and other leaders.

Environmentalists and feminists joined foes of imperialism, defenders of independent media, supporters of Palestinian rights and others in a lakeside park in Geneva for a march across the Swiss city. A boat whose sail read “No G7” floated by, as sunbathers and swimmers basked under blue skies.

Police used tear gas in response to projectiles being thrown at them by demonstrators. Firefighters attended the scene of a burning car just minutes away from the march route as riot police cordoned off a secure zone for them to work. A crowd congregated nearby, many holding mobile phones to film the damage.

Elsewhere on the march route, the wooden barriers at a Banque du Leman were ripped down and the windows smashed. By the end of the afternoon, Alexandre Brahier, a spokesman for the Geneva Police, said protesters were ordered to disperse after several incidents. He said 20,000 people took part, including 600 so-called “Black Block” militants.

Among the crowd was a group of youths wearing black hoodies and masks who gathered behind an anti-Trump banner. Signs reading “Antisemitic never; anti-Zionist always” could also be seen.

Organizers of the protest printed a handbook for demonstrators that included a map of the security perimeter, tips on how to gear up for the march, and advice on how to behave if detained by police.

Travel restrictions and limited border crossings during the summit

Swiss and French authorities have deployed thousands of police to provide security for the three-day summit starting Monday in the resort town of Evian-les-Bains, France. The leaders are set to discuss issues including the Middle East, Ukraine and global economic imbalances.

Authorities have blocked off roads, banned unauthorized gatherings and pledged financial support for businesses who could be hit by unrest. Scores of businesses and shops have boarded up their storefronts with wooden panels as a precaution — leery of upheaval that left a trail of damage in Geneva during a similar summit in Evian in 2003. Only seven of the 35 roadway border crossings will remain open.

Demonstrators have been gathering for days in advance of Sunday’s march in Geneva, the largest city in the area and designated gathering spot for activists who oppose the G7.

A flotilla of around 20 boats appeared on Lake Geneva off the coast of Evian on Saturday, displaying anti-G7 and pro-Palestinian banners. Some 20 protesters were detained on Friday evening, according to Swiss media reports.

Resident Robin Hedz lamented the “mess” and expressed bafflement about the “wood-wall everywhere,” while acknowledging the memories of the trail of damaged property at the summit over 20 years ago.

France will deploy more than 13,000 police and gendarmerie officers to ensure security in the summit area just across the border. Over 800 French border control officers will be active, up from about 60 normally.

French gendarmes buzzed around in motorboats off the coast of Evian on Saturday, and one officer hoisted up a bulky drone-interception device in a display of the security measures being rolled out for the summit.

Trump is the focus of protests

Protests are nothing new around such elite gatherings. This time, activists want to demonstrate frustration with Trump’s leadership on issues as diverse as tariffs, the war in Iran and the climate, or even highlight his past ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The G7 summit takes place as the United States and Iran appear close to a deal to end the war and open the Strait of Hormuz.

“We are very afraid of the policy and the politics of Mr. Trump and also of the other leaders of the G7, because they are fighting, making war all over the place,” said Francoise Nyffeler, a spokesperson for the NoG7 coalition, which has organized the demonstration and march on Sunday.

“The planet is in danger and we are very scared about it and we want to protest and say that the people of the world are against their policies,” she added.

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Associated Press journalists Oleg Cetinic and Samuel Petrequin contributed to this report.