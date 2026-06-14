Large ships that could be carrying invasive species into U.S. waters are the focus of a new review. A Coast Guard review is looking at the water ships take on for balance, then release near ports. The 12-year-old rule is meant to stop unwanted plants and animals from hitching a ride from one waterway to another. The Coast Guard says those species can damage fishing areas, waterways, and port communities. The review does not announce a rule change yet, but says treatment systems cost ships heavily upfront, but may prevent bigger damage over time.

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