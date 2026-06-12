A federal judge is ordering Attorney General Ken Paxton to drop his lawsuit against ActBlue. The Democratic donation platform sued Paxton last month, claiming that his investigations and lawsuits against the company were politically motivated.

One investigation involves Democratic state Representative James Talarico’s reported fundraising after his appearance on Stephen Colbert’s late-night TV show. Paxton and Talarico are opponents in this fall’s election for the U.S. Senate. A Boston federal judge agreed with ActBlue on Thursday.