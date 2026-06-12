The FBI and the Department of Justice are listing a Texas-based extremist group as a national security threat. The 764 group took its name from the ZIP code of Stephenville, where it was founded in 2021 by a 15-year-old.

The founder is now an adult, and is serving an 80-year prison sentence for child porn. The FBI is offering a 25-thousand-dollar reward for information leading to the arrest of Austin Yatco, a 764 member with ties to Plano. Yatco is wanted on federal child pornography charges, and is believed to be in the Philippines.

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