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The Harris County Flood Control District is confirming the resignation of the agency’s executive director, Dr. Tina Petersen, as of Thursday. The agency released a statement thanking Dr. Petersen for her service.

The reason for her departure hasn’t been provided. Harris County Commissioners recently passed motions intended to keep federally funded flood mitigation projects on schedule. The Texas General Land Office commissioner had expressed concerns about possible missed deadlines for important infrastructure work.

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