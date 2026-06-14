A South Texas man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for operating several stash houses for migrants in Eagle Pass, Texas. Federal prosecutors say Edgar Alejandro Elizondo must serve nearly 19 years for his role as a stash house operator and leader/organizer for a large scale migrant smuggling operation. The lengthy sentence was announced Friday by U.S. Attorney Justin Simmons for the Western District of Texas. Court documents show Elizondo operated several stash houses and was involved in an aggravated hostage-taking event in Houston, where members of the smuggling operation engaged in a daytime shootout.