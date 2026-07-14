ICE agents are being told to discontinue most vehicle stops for the foreseeable future. That’s according to multiple reports citing federal sources.

This comes after two deadly shootings involving agents happened in less than a week. Monday in Maine, a 26-year-old man from Colombia was shot and killed after officials said he allegedly drove in the direction of an agent. That happened just days after a Mexican immigrant was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Houston.

In both instances officials said the men killed were not the intended targets. The move to end vehicle stops will only be temporary until ICE agents receive new training.