President Trump says he will address the nation in a primetime speech on Thursday. Speaking from the Oval Office Tuesday, he confirmed that election integrity will be among what he will cover in the speech.

On Monday, MSNOW reported the President will claim that declassified intelligence reveals a foreign nation’s plot to interfere in the 2020 election.

Trump will reportedly be joined by FBI Director Kash Patel and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, among others. The President has repeatedly claimed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and rigged.