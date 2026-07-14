Much of central and southwestern Texas is under a flood watch through Thursday. The National Weather Service warns of potential life-threatening flooding as days of storms are forecast to dump heavy rain over millions in parts of the South, Gulf Coast and Texas through Friday.

This round of storms comes on the heels of deadly flash flooding along the Black River in southeastern Missouri that began on Friday and lasted into the weekend. By the middle of the week storms are poised to dump between five to eight inches of rain across West and Southwest Texas, including Hill Country.

Ahead of the storms, Texas Governor Greg Abbott activated the National Guard and other state resources to deploy as needed.