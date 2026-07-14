Cochliomyia hominivorax, the New World screw-worm fly, or screw-worm for short, is a species of parasitic fly that is well known for the way in which its larvae (maggots) eat the living tissue. (Shutterstock)

Cochliomyia hominivorax, the New World screw-worm fly, or screw-worm for short, is a species of parasitic fly that is well known for the way in which its larvae (maggots) eat the living tissue. (Shutterstock)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is battling the New World Screwworm outbreak in Texas with the release of swarms of sterile flies.

The agency has released nearly 400 million sterile flies in the state since the start of this year in an effort to wipe out the parasite. Most of the flies have been released along the Texas-Mexico border and in counties where cases of screwworm have been confirmed.

A spokesman says the sterile flies break up the spread of screwworm by disrupting their mating cycle.