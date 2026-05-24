Runoff elections will be held across the state on Tuesday. The Republican primary runoff for the U.S. Senate between Senator John Cornyn and state Attorney General Ken Paxton has garnered national attention. Last week, President Trump announced his endorsement of Paxton. Meanwhile, Texans will also vote in a number of other races including deciding who will be the Republican and Democratic candidates for attorney general and the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday.