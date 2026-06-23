The U.S. Supreme Court is denying a request from a Texas death row inmate who claims his intellectual disability makes him ineligible for execution.

Victor Saldano was sentenced to death in 1996 for the robbery and murder of a computer salesman in Plano. In 2024, Saldano unsuccessfully asked the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to allow him to present evidence of his intellectual disability.

The appeals court refused, so Soldano appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. The justices also denied his request by a six to three vote on Monday.