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Texas Parks and Wildlife says a security breach may have resulted in exposure of the personal information of more than three million people with Texas hunting or fishing licenses.

The compromised information may include driver’s license details, passport numbers, email addresses, phone numbers, and home addresses. The agency says the breach didn’t involve birthdates, Social Security numbers, or credit card information.

Parks and Wildlife says it’s taking steps to tighten security and improve monitoring.

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