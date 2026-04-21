The Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday over how immigrants are admitted to the United States.

The case focuses on Muk Choi Lau, a Chinese man who became a lawful permanent resident of the U.S. 2007. He left the country in 2012 while awaiting trial on trademark counterfeiting charges. When he returned before his court date, immigration officers admitted him back under parole, a designation that allows him in the country but not permanently.

Lau was later convicted of the charges but he argues that a pending criminal charge should not be used to change someone’s status in a country where you are innocent until proven guilty.