U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is extending the ceasefire with Iran at Pakistan’s request while awaiting a “unified proposal” from Tehran, even as the U.S. military maintains its blockade of Iranian ports. The move comes as the White House put on hold Vice President JD Vance’s planned trip to Pakistan for a second round of truce talks with Iran, which has balked at further discussions. But Trump warned that the U.S. military will continue its blockade of Iranian ports.

Trump made the announcement as last-minute ceasefire talks between the U.S. and Iran looked increasingly uncertain Tuesday with a two-week truce set to expire. Both countries had said they were prepared to resume fighting if no deal is reached.

Trump said he would “extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.” The ceasefire had been set to expire Wednesday.

Iran has yet to decide whether to join the negotiations in Pakistan, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said earlier Tuesday, and will only take part if Tehran believes the discussions would yield results. Iran’s chief negotiator had said that Tehran has “new cards on the battlefield” that haven’t yet been revealed.

Since the war started, fighting has killed at least 3,375 people in Iran and more than 2,290 in Lebanon. Additionally, 23 people have died in Israel and more than a dozen in Gulf Arab states. Fifteen Israeli soldiers in Lebanon and 13 U.S. service members throughout the region have been killed.