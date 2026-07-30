Historic rainfall in the Northeast is causing flooding in Upstate New York. Flooded roads have been reported in Albany, where five inches of rain fell on Wednesday, and one car was found fully submerged in a flooded underpass. Some towns in the Hudson Valley saw up to ten inches of rain yesterday.

The town of Coxsackie declared a state of emergency due to flooding and urged residents not to attempt driving on the washed-out roads. States of emergency were also declared in Greene and Columbia counties south of Albany.