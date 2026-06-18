Tornadoes are causing injuries in the Midwest. Several tornadoes were reported Wednesday night across Iowa and Illinois, including one that caused several injuries.

The city of Charleston, Illinois, declared a state of emergency after a confirmed tornado rolled through town at about 6:40pm local time, knocking down trees and power lines and blocking roadways. The extent of the damage is still unclear.

To the south in Effingham County, emergency officials said a tornado ripped through homes and farms for over ten miles, causing several injuries, none of them life-threatening. Thousands in the region have been left without power.