FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

President Trump says Senator Lindsey Graham was “like a member of the family” to him. Trump mourned the death of Graham on NBC’s “Meet the Press”, which the South Carolina Republican had been scheduled to appear on Sunday morning.

The President also said he spoke to Graham just hours before his passing, saying “other than being tired, he was fine.” Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are paying tribute to their late colleague.

California Democratic Senator Adam Schiff called Graham “larger than life” and called his passing “a giant loss” for Congress.